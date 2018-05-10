Changing Scene Northwest mounts ‘Bent’ at Dukesbay

The Changing Scene Theatre Northwest once again moves into Dukesbay Theatre’s space to present Martin Sherman’s “Bent.”

This powerful and provocative story of homosexual persecution during the Nazi regime begins in 1934 Berlin and centers around a playboy, Max, and his unassuming boyfriend, Rudy.

After a tryst with a German officer, Max and Rudy are on the run for two years. They try to leave Germany in order to escape the homophobic Nazis but hey are captured. Eventually Max is sent to Dachau Concentration Camp where he begins a desperate search of truth, inner-strength and love.

Directed by Pavlina Morris, and a cast which includes Eric Cuestas-Thompson, Nick Fitzgerald, Joseph Magin, Jason Quisenberry, Paul Sobrie and Corey Thompson, “Bent’ promises to be a though provoking piece of theatre.

“Bent” runs May 11 through 26; performances are Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. with one 6 p.m. Sunday performance May 20.

The Dukesbay Theater located at 508 Sixth Ave. in downtown Tacoma, above the Grand Cinema Theater.

Because of the size of the house – about 50 seats, reservations are strongly advised. Ticket prices are $18 Adults, $15 Senior/Student/Military — $20 at the door. For more information, call 360 – 710-5440.

Warning: “Bent” contains partial nudity, staged violence and strong language.