Broadway Center presents The Weepies at the Rialto Theater on Friday, May 18

TACOMA – Seattle Indie-pop duo The Weepies will bring the Hideaway 10 Year Anniversary Tour to Tacoma’s historic Rialto Theater on May 18 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $29 and are on sale now.

To mark the tenth anniversary of their first entrance onto the Billboard Charts-2008’s “Hideaway”-The Weepies are headlining 23 shows across the US with their band. Singer-songwriters Deb Talan and Steve Tannen began writing together the night they met, and soon formed folk-pop duo The Weepies. They married and had three children, rarely touring but continuing to release music, making seven records over 10 years.

They quietly sold more than a million records, with YouTube views of 30 million, and Spotify streams of over 90 million.

“We never got to tour behind the original Hideaway record,” says Steve. “For the stars to align 10 years later feels magical.” “It’s unusual to get a second chance to do something like this, so we’re taking the band and going all out,” says Deb.

Tickets to The Weepies are on sale now for $29, $39, and $49. To buy now, call the Broadway Center Box Office at 253.591.5894, toll-free 1.800.291.7593, online at BroadwayCenter.org, or in person at 901 Broadway in Tacoma’s Theater District.