Apply for a landmarks preservation grant by June 8

The Pierce County Landmarks and Historic Preservation Commission is accepting applications for the 2019 Historic Preservation Grant Program.

The program’s goal is to distribute small, yet meaningful, grants to help promote historic preservation throughout Pierce County.

Grant requests can be made for two types of proposals:

Historic preservation (maximum request of $10,000) for stabilization, restoration or rehabilitation of register-listed buildings or structures.

History-related projects (maximum request of $5,000) include photograph or document preservation, historic markers, history research and public events and programs.

Nonprofit organizations, public agencies and owners of properties listed on local historic registers are eligible to apply. Matching resources must be provided by the applicants.

Applications will be accepted until 3 p.m. on June 8, 2018. Project activities must be completed by Nov. 10, 2019.

Grant applications will be evaluated by the Pierce County Landmarks and Historic Preservation Commission, which administers the grant program. The commission forwards project and funding recommendations to the Pierce County Council for approval.

The grant guidelines and application form are available at www.piercecountywa.org/historicpreservation.

Funds for the Pierce County Historic Preservation Grant Program come from annual budget appropriations. The program is funded by the county’s $1 portion of the $5 surcharge charged by the Pierce County Auditor for each document recorded.