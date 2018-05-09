Some takeaways from the City of Lakewood public hearings held on 7 May 2018

Submitted by John Arbeeny

I attended the Lakewood City Council meeting on 7 May 2018 at which there were three public hearings dealing with marijuana in Lakewood; the carry forward of “surplus” revenues into 2018; and the proposed reduction of the surface water management exemption. Here are my takeaways from that meeting.

The marijuana “zoning” issue.

This issue was framed by staff as though only a matter of where 2 such pot shops could be placed within the city rather than why they should be put anywhere in the city. Those moral and ethical issues were completely sidestepped by staff. Indeed not one mention was made of the anti-pot input into the process. For instance nowhere in the staff’s brief was Clover Park School District’s opposition to pot shops in Lakewood mentioned. The public comments for and against were fairly evenly balanced and little to do with zoning but rather struck to the heart of the matter of whether pot shops were right for Lakewood. It appears that citizens have a better grasp of what council should be concerned about than council does. I thought that the anti-pot comments were much more cogent arguments at the heart of the matter than those of the pro-pot side. This was especially significant when a Clover Park High School senior spoke eloquently about the impact normalization of pot would have on young people and its increased availability. Typically the pro-pot speakers stressed the increase in tax revenue (estimated at $80,000 to $200,000 annually but less than 0.5% of the city’s budget). Ironically in the next public hearing it was revealed that the city doesn’t need pot revenue since it is awash in $6,041,000 “surplus” revenue from 2017! The pro-pot speakers also claimed that it was inconvenient to have to drive to Tacoma to get their pot (I wondered whether they might have THC in their blood while driving there), that it would reduce pot related crime (it doesn’t as evidenced by recent busts), would increase economic activity (at the cost of activity elsewhere), create jobs (pot testing would eliminate jobs), and that pot smokers are still productive members of society.

Carry forward of surplus revenues into 2018:

It turns out that the City of Lakewood collected $6,041,000 more in revenue, that is to say taxes, in 2017 than expected and spend it all in 2018. Council members were snowed under by the many slides with mind numbing financials that staff used to show how it should be spent in 2018. This is yet another case of the staff providing tactical “solution” for which there is no strategic direction. The real issue that should have been addressed is what to do with the people’s money when they’ve been overcharged in taxes: spend it or give it back. Rather staff creates a maze of numbers which hides the real issue and pulls the council down to their level at which council has no expertise. This is yet another example of a Private telling the General how to dig a foxhole rather than the General telling the private where to dig the foxhole. Indeed the only question the Council (Mike Brandstetter) had was a somewhat incredulous confirmation of the fact that the city had over collected $6,000,000. Everyone else was stone cold silent.

Several things stand out. First off is the “unexpected” revenue surplus of $6,041,821 and the concurrent expansion of expenditures by over $16,000,000 in 2018! Then there is the laundry list of money is being thrown at any number of city projects but the most obvious is to parks and then way down on the list is transportation. Parks capital improvements overall account for $2,913,109 of the surplus and $3,906,524 of the increased expenditures. Parks is also the beneficiary of one time capital improvement funding of $875,275. Transportation’s share of the “surplus” is farther down on the list with much of it dedicated to projects other than road maintenance and repair. Where’s the prioritization here?

I was the only commenter on this and recalled that in 2003 the then city manager Scott Rohlfs told council he “found” $1,000,000+ in the budget which would be carried forward into 2004. The first order of business was a rush by staff and council to spend all of that surplus which included $650,000 on a Park Department garage to house all their purchased equipment…..which they could have forgone if they’d have contracted out park maintenance to local private grounds keeping companies for a lot less. Yet later in 2004 when Lakewood took over maintenance of Fort Steilacoom Park, it became obvious that there was already a garage there perfect for that purpose. Yet there were some on council and staff who demanded the $650,000 be spent on the building because it had been allocated to do so. My main point last night was that the tax payer had been overcharged and should be reimbursed with tax breaks rather than a rush by council and staff to spend it before the tax payer found out it. Indeed this issue flew under the radar and hasn’t been prominently mentioned in the media and for good reason. Do the math: $6,000,000 divided by Lakewood’s population of 60,000 means that the City overcharged every man, woman and child $100.00 in 2017! What could you have done with that money?

Surface water management

Surface water management is a fancy term for storm water drainage. When it rains the water has to go somewhere and for most residential properties that means into the ground or into the city’s storm drains in the street. However, commercial properties, which have large impervious surfaces (roofs, parking lots, driveways, etc.) have the option of building their own private storm drains on site which means that their storm water never flows into the city’s system. This saves the city money since it doesn’t have to pay for public systems to handle the overflow. In response to this private investment, commercial properties are granted an exemption of up to 85% of the surface water management fee on the property tax. The staff’s proposal is to reduce the exemption from 85% to 43% but that wasn’t at all clear from the staff’s briefing.

The council was again snowed under by unending statistics and calculations by staff to the point where the real issues council should be looking at were invisible. Mayor Anderson questioned staff because he didn’t understand the reasoning behind a decrease despite all the statistics thrown up by staff to which staff replied “yeah it’s complicated”…………which appears to be their recurring tactic to get things passed by council. There were three people who spoke against this measure one of whom represents the Lakewood Industrial Park. My comments were that this is in fact a hidden tax on commercial property owners while the city is rolling in $6,000,000+ revenue. There would be unintended consequences too.

My own experience in developing my commercial property served as an example. It cost me $16,000 in 2001 to put in a storm water infiltration system in order to get the exemption. My savings were about $800 annually which means the cost was amortized over about 20 years with a return of about 5% annually ($800 exemption divided by $16,000 cost). If my exemption were reduced to $400 annually the amortization would increase to 40 years; a 2.5% return. Given that the same infiltration system would cost about $30,000 today for the proposed $400 exemption, it would take 75 years to amortize the cost….a 1.33% return. For example, I could put the $30,000 into an investment paying say 8% for a $2400 annual yield, forego the $400 exemption and still be $2000 ahead for it as well as still having the $30,000 invested. Why would anyone bother building a private system? How expensive would it be for Lakewood tax payers to fund an expansion of the city’s system to compensate for a reduction in private systems? These financial unintended consequences appear to have been lost on the council and not considered by staff yet were patently obvious to those who made public comments.

This was for me, a past council member and Deputy Mayor, very disappointing. The tendency for our elected representatives to defer to the hired staff is something that we dealt with 15 years ago when I was on council. Unfortunately it is a somewhat natural occurrence which I saw in the military. Officers move in and out of positions just like elected officials. It’s the sergeants and specialists, just like Lakewood’s staff, who remain behind and are the “experts”. Ceding authority to sergeants and specialists, just like ceding authority to the staff, does not absolve the officer or the council member from the responsibility of their actions. It’s about time our council members started representing us rather than just going along with staff.