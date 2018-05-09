Save the date: Free boating classes

The Lakewood Police Department is once again offering FREE Adventure in Boating Education classes for people to earn their boater’s education card.

Current state law requires those 59 years of age and younger to have a boater’s education card in their possession if they are operating a powered watercraft 15 horsepower or greater, or pay a $99 fine.

Classes will be held at the Lakewood Police Station (9401 Lakewood Drive SW) on the following dates:

Saturday, May 19, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 2, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 23, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Participants should bring their own snacks/beverages. A 30 minute lunch break will be offered.

Registration is FREE and is done through the City of Lakewood Parks Department. If you’re interested in attending one of the classes please email Nicolette York (nyork@cityoflakewood.us ) or call at (253) 983-7835.

After completing the class, participants will be provided their certificate and application for the boater’s education card. A $10 fee is due to Washington State Parks for the boater’s education card, which does not expire or need to be renewed.