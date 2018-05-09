Pierce Transit customers can now get route alerts on their cell phones

Pierce Transit has launched a new program that allows customers to receive a text message when their route is running late or on detour. Customers may sign up by visiting piercetransit.org/StayConnected, entering their cell phone number and selecting the routes for which they would like notifications. The agency will send text messages to customers when their selected routes are running outside their regular schedule, such as a delay due to heavier-than-usual traffic.

In addition to receiving route-specific alerts, customers and other community members can sign up to receive the following information by email:

Pierce Transit CEO’s “Moving Forward” quarterly e-newsletter;

News about Pierce Transit’s proposed Bus Rapid Transit project along Pacific Avenue/SR 7 between downtown Tacoma and Spanaway;

General news and announcements;

Vanpool information and promotions; and

Pierce Trips information, including a newsletter, news and announcements, and campaigns.

To sign up for any of these items, customers and community members should visit piercetransit.org/StayConnected, enter their email address and select the information they would like to receive.

The agency plans to grow topics offered through this StayConnected tool and advises the public to check back regularly to view offerings.