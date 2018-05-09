Pierce College Puyallup hosts “March” trilogy authors during special event May 11

Pierce College students and employees have a unique opportunity to meet the co-author and illustrator of the award-winning “March” trilogy, Andrew Aydin and Nate Powell, during a special event on May 11. The graphic novel trilogy was chosen as the 2018 Pierce County READS selection, and Aydin and Powell will make their appearance at Pierce College Puyallup just hours before their official speaking engagement at Pacific Lutheran University.

“March” brings co-author and Congressman john Lewis’ memories of the Civil Rights Movement to life. Through the trilogy, he hopes to educate and inspire a new generation.

Pierce County READS has become the biggest reading event in the state, and the program encourages residents to read the same book at the same time to engage in a countywide conversation celebrating the power and importance of books.

This exclusive and informal event is open to all Pierce College students and employees, and will take place on Fri., May 11 from 2:45-3:45 p.m. in the Pierce College Puyallup Library.

Ayden and Powell will also participate in an author’s event at PLU later that night. This event will be live streamed to both campuses at 7 p.m., in Fort Steilacoom’s Cascade Building room 332, and Puyallup’s Library Science Building room 224.

For more information about “March,” and Pierce County READS, please visit the program’s website.

“March” is also available in Pierce College libraries.

Reprinted with permission. See original story on the Pierce College website.