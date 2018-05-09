Meet the author and illustrator of "March"

Meet “March” co-author Andrew Aydin and illustrator Nate Powell at Pierce County Library System’s Pierce County READS free author event on Friday, May 11, at 7 p.m. at Pacific Lutheran University’s Olson Auditorium, 124th St. S., Tacoma. A video message from co-author Congressman John Lewis (Georgia) may also be included.

Learn first-hand accounts about the Civil Rights Movement, how the “March” trilogy came about and why the authors chose a graphic novel format. “March” explores the life and activism of Congressman John Lewis of Georgia and significant insight into the Civil Rights Movement.

After the event, the team will sign books. Attendees may bring their own books or purchase books at the event from Destiny City Comics.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and seating is first come, first served.

This and all Pierce County READS events are free thanks to the generous support of KeyBank Foundation and the Pierce County Library Foundation.

The Pierce County Library and The News Tribune co-present Pierce County READS.

Can’t make it to the event? Visit one of these locations for live streaming of the event or watch it live from our Pierce County READS website.