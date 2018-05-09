Keep the Change Lakewood

This month you’ll see signs go up at key intersections around the city where panhandling is prevalent.
The city sympathizes with those facing hardships including homelessness and hunger, but also the property owners, motorists and others who experience the negative side of panhandling. That includes increased collisions at intersections where people are stepping into traffic to take items from drivers, and an increase in the number of pedestrian vs. vehicle collisions.
Often times an increase in trash, food products and even hypodermic needles are found at locations where panhandlers frequent. Left behind food products can lure domestic and wild animals searching for food; the increased trash at the city’s major intersections is unattractive.
There are many organizations and charities in Lakewood and Pierce County focused on providing food, shelter and services to those who are in need. Giving to these organizations ensures that your “change” is going to legitimate purposes.
There is no way to know if the panhandler you encounter is going to use the money you give them to purchase something legitimate like food or medicine, or use it on something like alcohol or drugs.
There is also no way to know if the person you encounter really is homeless, has a sick child or family they need to care for, or is a veteran like they claim.
Resources for those in need have always been available. Some people simply choose not to use them.
Lakewood police officers regularly provide pamphlets to homeless and panhandlers, providing them with multiple resources available in the community. Our officers will continue to do this and the pamphlets will be available at both the front desks of City Hall (6000 Main St SW) and the police station (9401 Lakewood Dr SW).
The city also dedicates 1 percent of its general fund to human services. That amounts to roughly $360,000 that goes back each year into community organizations focused on providing affordable housing, shelters, food banks, financial counseling and other services to help people find stability.
If you know someone who would like a pamphlet or who would benefit from being connected to these resources please contact the Lakewood Police Department at 253-830-5000.
Comments
David Anderson says
In “When Helping Hurts,” subtitled “How to alleviate poverty without hurting the poor . . . and yourself,” authors Steve Corbett and Brian Fikkert suggest that in most cases unless the help offered is “to stop the bleeding,” i.e. an actual emergency, we do more harm than good.
“If a person can help himself then a pure handout is almost never appropriate, as it undermines the person’s capacity to be a steward of his own resources and abilities” (p.106).
Handouts from the haves to the have-nots are hardly ever, as in most cases probably never, appropriate unless we’re talking dire straits. Paying for someone’s utility bill, rent, food, or transportation needs, or digging in your wallet before the light changes at the intersection for the fellow with the cardboard sign – should be crisis-oriented only and determining that takes more time than a stop light provides.
At the risk of appearing heartless, pandhandlers have capacities, skills, and abilities all demonstrable when two legs, two arms and a reasonably strong enough back are applied to their situation.
“It is paternalistic to do for people what they can do for themselves.”
So important is our grasp of this that Corbett and Fikkert write, “Memorize this, recite it under your breath all day long, and wear it around your neck. Every time you are engaged in poverty alleviation, keep this at the forefront of your mind, for it can keep you from doing all sorts of harm” (p.115).
An interesting experiment might be for a non-panhandler to pretend he was. But rather than stand at an intersection hoping something good will happen, he could wear a light-weight sandwich board sign – as he walked along the road voluntarily picking up litter – that read: ‘Homeless, but not helpless.’
What might the chances be people would go out of their way to give to that guy because he demonstrated a backbone where most of his ilk display a wishbone.
Treat such panhandlers with the respect they deserve but expect that they’ll do the same for themselves.