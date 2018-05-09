Gravelly Lake Drive non-motorized trail project open house planned

An open house is planned for May 15 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at City Hall in the Council Chambers, 6000 Main St SW for people to learn more about a planned non-motorized trail project that will stretch roughly 1 mile along Gravelly Lake Drive fron Nyanza Road SW to Washington Boulevard.

Construction is expected to begin May 14 and last through September 2018.

Improvements include a non-motorized path, sidewalks and street lighting along the length of the corridor, improved storm drainage conveyance and pavement restoration.

The construction management team will talk about the project, the project schedule and traffic impacts. Drop in any time to learn more about what we’re doing to improve pedestrian connectivity and our roadway. Staff will be available to answer questions.

For more information about the project contact civil engineer Eric Swanstrom, 253-983-7795 or email eswanstrom@cityoflakewood.us.