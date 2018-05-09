Dave Morell Announces County Council Candidacy

Puyallup – Tuesday former State Representative Dave Morell announced his candidacy for Pierce County Council District One. A business owner and civic leader, Morell believes that it is time for the county to face its growing pains head on. “Many residents have come to Pierce County to escape high taxes, high crime and gridlock. They can afford a better life for their families here, but the patchwork approach to solving our challenges has not produced good results,” Morell said.

District One runs from Buckley and Lake Tapps to South Hill, and includes Mt. Rainier National Park and the thriving tourist areas on its East slope. Morell’s experience as a State Representative, Fire Commissioner, County Parks and Recreation Board Chair, and Board Member of the Puyallup Sumner Chamber of Commerce has prepared him to deal with issues critical to Pierce County’s future success.

Morell envisions himself as an active member of a council that prioritizes expenditures. He will focus on using existing tax revenue effectively and focusing resources on roads and public safety for a fast growing County. He will support changes to create new job opportunities so residents need not travel out of the area to find work.

Morell owns and has operated for 35-years a Commercial Concrete repair company (an NFIB Small Business of the Year). He also has an outdoor event venue co-owned and managed by his daughter (a Chamber of Commerce Small Business of the Year). He has four grown sons and daughters, and four grandchildren, with one just born at the end of April. Morell is an avid runner, cyclist, & swimmer, competing in endurance events and is both a nationally and internationally ranked competitor.