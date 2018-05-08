TCC Student Veterans Raise Awareness

As the weeks go by, you’ll see more and more flags lining the campus walkways. Starting yesterday at the main 19th Street entrance, members of the Student Veterans Organization (SVOTCC) began placing flags, each standing for a Veteran who died of suicide. Every morning for the next 22 days, SVOTCC members will place 22 flags on campus to help raise awareness for this issue.

Know someone who’s struggling? We have many resources here on campus, and the Counseling Center is a great place to start. It has counselors who specialize in Veteran issues, and services are free to students.

Thanks to SVOTCC Treasurer Jeff Bantay for the photo.