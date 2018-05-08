Ray Evans Memorial Fishing Event May 19, 2018

Submitted by City of Lakewood

The Ray Evans Memorial Fishing Event will take place on Saturday, May 19, 2018 (9:00am – 3:30pm) at American Lake Park, 9222 Veterans Drive SW, 98498.

Details: Children ages 5-14 enjoy a day of fishing on American Lake. Children get to keep their fishing poles. Poles, bait and bags for your fish are provided! Please note that participants must be accompanied by an adult. Only children & youth may fish, adults only assist. Also enjoy a host of other activities! Pre-registration is required. Contact Sally Martinez, smartinez@cityoflakewood.us 253.983.7758

tinyurl.com/2018RayEvansFishing