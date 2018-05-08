PSRC Survey: Planning for future growth

The central Puget Sound region (King, Pierce, Snohomish, and Kitsap counties) is preparing for growth in the coming decades – about 1.8 million more people and 1.2 million more jobs by the year 2050.

The Puget Sound Regional Council’s VISION 2050, a long-range growth plan, will build on the region’s existing plan, VISION 2040, to keep the central Puget Sound region healthy and vibrant as it grows and will consider updated information and perspectives about a changing region. The plan will identify challenges the region should tackle together and renew the vision for the next 30 years.

Over the next two years, the Puget Sound Regional Council will work with cities, counties, tribes, other agencies and interest groups, and the public to develop VISION 2050. PSRC wants to hear from you! An online survey on issues and experiences in the central Puget Sound is now open. Responses are completely anonymous. The survey should take about 10 minutes to complete. The survey is available online in six languages:

More information on VISION 2050 and ongoing opportunities to get involved is available online. https://www.psrc.org/vision

What is PSRC? The Puget Sound Regional Council develops policies and coordinates decisions about regional growth, transportation and economic development planning within King, Pierce, Snohomish and Kitsap counties. PSRC is composed of over 80 jurisdictions, including all four counties, cities and towns, ports, state and local transportation agencies and tribal governments within the region.