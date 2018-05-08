Library Board to discuss how to fund top priority library services and other issues

TACOMA – The Pierce County Library System Board of Trustees will discuss funding the top priorities for library services, Summer Reading, progress to implement its 2018 work plan, and other issues, at the board’s meeting at the Administrative Center and Library, 3005 112th St. E., Tacoma, on Wednesday, May 9, at 3:30 p.m.

At the May meeting, the Board of Trustees will conduct the following business.

Funding the public’s top priorities for library services: The Nelson Report, a public opinion research firm, will share results from a recent public opinion poll. The poll of nearly 400 adults throughout the Library’s service area provided information about the public’s awareness and perception of the Library System as well as further information about what services people value most.

In addition Library leaders will talk further about the Library’s funding situation that stems from costs to run services being higher than revenues, which come primarily from property taxes. In the past nine years, the Library System has managed a budget deficit of approximately $2 million a year by reducing or eliminating services, making efficiencies, and deferring or not offering services. Leaders will discuss impacts of further reducing services without additional funding.

The Library is working with a Community Advisory Committee to review its funding and input from the public. Options to manage the funding include asking voters to consider a measure that would increase taxes to maintain services or further reducing services.

Summer Reading: Leaders will give the Board a preview of Summer Reading for children, teenagers and adults. The 2018 Summer Reading theme Libraries Rock will show in the dozens of events and classes throughout the libraries. The Library is the county leader in reading for enjoyment with research-proven outcomes. These outcomes include strengthening community engagement, preventing summer slide (students’ reading and learning skills regressing during the summer months), and providing access to learning opportunities for everyone at every age. Last summer thousands of people participated in the program and reported reading 18 million minutes.