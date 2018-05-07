Wanted: Chefs for SummerFEST cooking competition

Presented by Lakewood SummerFEST & Sister Cities International Festival July 14

We are seeking chefs who are excited about promoting their establishments and highlighting their talents to provide a cooking demo on Saturday, July 14 at Fort Steilacoom Park for our annual SummerFEST celebration.

Last year SummerFEST attracted 30,000 people.

Format of event: Two chefs will prepare a multi-cultural dish side-by-side, featured in a 20 minute competition against each other. An emcee will facilitate the demo, describe the dishes, restaurants and interact with chefs.

After the timed competition each chef will offer samples. Samples will be prepared ahead of time and brought to the event. SummerFEST attendees will vote on their favorite dish by dropping marbles into a jar on a scale. The heaviest jar wins!

Next steps if you are interested:

Contact Anessa McLendon at Cha anessa.mcclendon@gmail.com or 253-468-0808.

Choose a time slot: 12 p.m., 1 p.m., 2 p.m., 3 p.m., 4 p.m. or 5 p.m.

Discuss with Anessa the dish that will be made.

Provide 50-100 samples (suggested at least 75) for judging.

Provide your own ingredients, tools, etc. for demonstration.

Send a bio, info about the dish, and anything else you would like the emcee to share.

Bring fliers, menus, etc. to promote your establishment.

What you will get in return

Massive exposure!

Your website linked to Summerfest website

Social media posts through City of Lakewood

Logo on food demo pamphlet

Winners receive recognition in Fall 2018 issue of Lakewood Connections Magazine distributed to 30,000 households

Exposure up to 30,000 people on day of the event.

What the City of Lakewood will provide: