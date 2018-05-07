Successful Work Party last Friday, Saltars Point Park

Submitted by Nancy Henderson

Thank you Alex Chaney, Ann Genn, Mark Turpin, Tom Kurtz, Carol Geidel, Dean Geidel, Diann Sheldon, Shuna Morelli, and Marcia Geidel for all the hard work at Saltars Point Park last Friday morning, 4 May.

We accomplished the mission and more. The upper level was completely restored to a weed-free status, blackberries and other invasive plants were removed from the berm below including tansy ragwort, more kinnikinnick was planted, and as a bonus, the park bench above was restained. Minor graffiti was removed from the park bench below, follow by touch-up restaining.

As always, we had excellent support from Town parks staff. Rick Creger ensured that we had all the necessary tools to complete the job. Also, thank you Parks staff for removing graffiti from this park!

With better weather coming up, look for more opportunities for parks and trails work parties. Thanks again to those who made this work party so successful.