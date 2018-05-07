Raiders take first doubleheader versus Tacoma Tigers

A late season conference doubleheader became even more important when it became a crosstown rivalry game. The Pierce Raiders (12-7 league, 19-20 overall) and the Tacoma Titans (14-5 league, 28-7 overall) doubleheaders have become two of the big NWAC West Conference doubleheaders of the late conference run.

The Raiders took control and never looked back today, getting two shutouts for Pierce College. Pierce won the first game, 10-0, and they continued to battle for a 2-0 win over the Titans. The two teams will travel across town on Sunday for another doubleheader.

Game 1: Box Score

The Raiders shell out thirteen hits to put a dent in Tacoma’s pitching. The game was tied at 1-0 until the sixth inning off of Rylan Cratsenberg RBI single that scores Matt Scheffler. The Raiders would get eight runs in a big sixth inning to send the Titans to an early exit. Pierce would end up with a 10 run rule in the 7th inning to get the early win off of Jacob Hinkle score.

Tyler Fox was 3-for-4 with two RBI’s. Hudson Byorick was 2-for-3 with two RBI’s and a double. Ty Swanson had a triple.

Pierce would use excellent pitching from Dominic Agron to keep Tacoma’s offense at a standstill. Agron would give us six hits in his seven innings of work. He gave up only one walk and he has seven strikeouts. Coach Kevin Davis, talking about both games said, “Dominic and Vasquez had great games today. Real gems.”

Game 2: Box Score

The pitching and Titan errors helped keep the Raiders in the game. Tacoma would have seven errors in the two contests. Alan Vasquez continued to pitch with control. Vasqueznow has a 1.76 E.R.A.. Raiders catcher Scheffler said, “the pitching today was lights out. It let the defense work. We felt good about the pitchers being in good counts and not allowing any bad stuff, like walks to happen.” Vasquez gave up no base on balls, and had seven strikeouts in his seven innings of work.

The Raiders were able to advance based on Tacoma’s errors in game 2, and they were able to win with only two hits. Scheffler went on to say, “despite the way we won in the second game, we feel good about the way we played today. We are feeling good and we know we need to keep the gas on the gas pedal until the end of the conference games.”

Quote from Head Coach Kevin Davis:

“We came out today lightning fast. We played how we knew that we could all year. It was great to play well and play with intensity. It was great to be back playing the way we want to. We really came out and played Raider Baseball.”