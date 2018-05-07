Plants A-Plenty at the Steilacoom Garden Club Plant Sale

Submitted by Jan Lucas

Rain or shine, members of the Steilacoom Garden Club are prepared for their annual plant sale on Saturday, May 12, 2018 in the court area near Bair Drugstore on the corner of Lafayette and Wilkes Streets in Steilacoom. The gate opens promptly at 9:00 am and closes at 5:00 pm.

Sale will include annuals, perennials, ground covers, bulbs, shrubs, and vegetable/herb starts. Added to this year’s event are vendors Laura’s Shabby Chic, Barb’s Broken Heart Art, and George’s Unique Birdhouses. What an opportunity to find Mother’s Day Gifts!!! Or a dorm-decorating graduation gift…

Donations of plants are needed and welcome! We appreciate your support by bringing plants to the site the previous day, May 11, with a label so we know how to sort them. (Please, no invasive plant species)

Proceeds from our sale are used to purchase the hanging flower baskets found around town, displaying of a holiday wreath for the memorial garden at JBLM, decorative holiday swags hung on entrances to community and historic buildings, and the annual scarecrow contest.

Come early to get the best plant selections in Town!!