Pierce County Library System offers teen summer volunteer program

TACOMA – Teens have an opportunity to give back, have fun and earn service hours this summer as a volunteer with the Pierce County Library System’s first-ever Teen Library Corps.

The Teen Library Corps is open to teens, ages 14-18, and is available at nine Pierce County Library locations. Students will volunteer at a participating library from June 23 to Sept. 2. Through volunteering, students gain valuable skills and experience that will reflect well on a college application and resume.

“The Teen Library Corps is a huge opportunity for teenagers in building valuable leadership experience,” said Pierce County Library Executive Director Georgia Lomax. “It will also benefit our communities, because the teenagers will give us their ideas and opinions for programs and services they think will help best serve teenagers and families.”

Teen Library Corps volunteer opportunities will be at the following libraries:

Lakewood Pierce County Library , 6300 Wildaire Rd. SW

, 6300 Wildaire Rd. SW Parkland/Spanaway Pierce County Library , 13718 Pacific Ave. S., Tacoma

, 13718 Pacific Ave. S., Tacoma South Hill Pierce County Library , 15420 Meridian E., Puyallup

, 15420 Meridian E., Puyallup Steilacoom Pierce County Library , 2950 Steilacoom Blvd.

, 2950 Steilacoom Blvd. Summit Pierce County Library , 5107 112th St. E., Tacoma

, 5107 112th St. E., Tacoma University Place Pierce County Library, 3609 Market Place W., Suite 100

Email for an application and apply today! Priority application deadline is June 15.

For more information about volunteer opportunities at the library, visit volunteer.pcls.us.