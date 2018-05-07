Lakewood’s first public art piece recently unveiled

Coinciding with Earth Day, Port Orchard artist Karsten Boysen unveiled his 2,500-pound bronze Lotus Blossom on April 22, 2018 at the intersection of Gravelly Lake Drive and Washington Boulevard for the public to see.

The piece is the city’s first public art piece and was commissioned by the Lakewood City Council and the Lakewood Arts Commission in 2017.

According to Boysen: “The sculpture honors the peacemakers and the peacekeepers of our community – especially the unsung heroes of every garden that graces the City of Lakewood.”

At 8 feet, the bronze sculpture is intended to be “an icon for the city where American, Gravelly and several other local lakes surround the area where Lakewold Gardens and many extensive landscapes abound,” Boysen said.

Boysen is a well-known Northwest artist with major commissions in Alaska, Arizona, California, Oregon and Washington states. He currently has sculptures placed in Olympia, Belfair and Des Moines, Washington, as well as Lake Oswego and Hermiston, Oregon and Napa, California. His public art includes Petersburg, Skagway and Seward, Alaska, as well as the Kent Animal Control Shelter in King County.

“The City of Lakewood is reclaiming its heritage nurtured long ago by the community around Lakewood. The Public Art program for Lakewood enhances the cultural experience for local people and visitors,” Boysen said. “Increasingly art is contributing to the vitality of the city’s growth.”

The city paid for the $80,000 project with monies from its Art Fund. The city is allotted a certain number of days each year for the use of McGavick Conference Center which it makes available for public rental. Revenues from this usage go into the art fund to support efforts of the city’s Arts Commission.