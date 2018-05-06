Overnight I-5 lane and ramp closures in Tacoma tonight and next week

Additional overnight lane and ramp closures are scheduled the week of May 7. Drivers can expect single and double lane closures each night on both directions of I-5 between Port of Tacoma Road and South 48th Street, and on SR 16 between Union Avenue and Sprague Avenue.

Monday, May 7

Northbound I-5 exit to northbound SR 167 will close from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Northbound I-5 exit to Port of Tacoma Road and 20th Street will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Northbound I-5 exit to Portland Avenue will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Southbound I-5 will be reduced to one lane and detoured to northbound I-705 to SR 509 to southbound I-705 and back to southbound I-5 from 1 a.m. to 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Tuesday, May 8

Northbound SR 7 ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Southbound I-705 ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Northbound I-5 exit to northbound SR 167 will close from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Northbound I-5 exit to Port of Tacoma Road and 20th Street will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Northbound I-5 exit to Portland Avenue will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Wednesday, May 9

Southbound I-705 ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday.

Northbound SR 7 ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday.

Northbound I-5 exit to northbound SR 167 will close from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. Thursday.

Northbound I-5 exit to Port of Tacoma Road and 20th Street will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Thursday.

Northbound I-5 exit to Portland Avenue will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Thursday.

Thursday, May 10

Southbound I-705 ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Friday.

Northbound SR 7 ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Friday.

East 28th Street ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. Friday.

Northbound I-5 exit to Port of Tacoma Road and 20th Street will close from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. Friday.

Friday, May 11

East 28th Street ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 9 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday.

East Bay Street from East 27th to East 28th will close from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. Saturday, May 12.

Northbound I-5 exit to Port of Tacoma Road and 20th Street will close from 9 p.m. to 12:01 a.m. Saturday, May 12.

Eastbound SR 16 ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 8 a.m. Saturday.

Northbound I-5 will be reduced to one lane that will detour through the Portland Avenue interchange and across the new Puyallup River Bridge from 11:59 p.m. to 4 a.m. Saturday, May 12.

Signed detours will be in place. Additional information on HOV construction can be found online at www.TacomaTraffic.com.