Meet “March” co-author and illustrator at Pierce County READS event

TACOMA – Meet “March” co-author Andrew Aydin and illustrator Nate Powell at Pierce County Library System’s Pierce County READS free author event on Friday, May 11, at 7 p.m. at Pacific Lutheran University’s Olson Auditorium, 124th St. S., Tacoma. A video message from co-author Congressman John Lewis (Georgia) may also be included.

At the largest community reading event in the state, learn first-hand accounts about the Civil Rights Movement, how the “March” trilogy came about, and why the authors chose a graphic novel format. .

“Pierce County READS has been leading conversations in our communities for 11 years,” said Pierce County Library Executive Director Georgia Lomax. “This year seems to be exceptional as people talk about diversity, society and how they engage in their community. Since launching this year’s community one-book program, thousands of people have been checking out the series and participating in book discussions and events.”

Since launching this year’s Pierce County READS on March 11, people have checked out more than 5,000 “March” books from Pierce County Libraries and more than 350 people have attended events throughout Pierce County so far.

“March” explores the life and activism of Congressman John Lewis. The congressman was a key figure in the Civil Rights Movement and the only living member of the Big 6 that organized the march on Washington in 1963 where Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. gave his iconic “I have a dream” speech.

Aydin grew up reading and collecting comic books. After college, he began working with Congressman Lewis and learned that Lewis had been inspired by a classic 1950s comic book, “Martin Luther King & The Montgomery Story.” They discussed the impact that comic books can have on young readers and decided to write a graphic novel together about the civil rights era.

In 2010 after being rejected by a number of publishers, Aydin took his idea to the Museum of Comic and Cartoon Arts Festival in New York City where he cold pitched the idea to comic publishers. At the event, he met award-winning graphic novel artist Powell and the “March” series was born.

After the May 11 author event, the team will sign books. Attendees may bring their own books or purchase books at the event from Destiny City Comics.

For 11 years, Pierce County READS has encouraged residents to read the same book at the same time and engage together in a countywide conversation that celebrates and explores the power found in books. During this year’s event, “March” has been a catalyst for discussions about history and elements from the past that are relevant to today’s world.

Generous contributions from Pierce County Library Foundation and KeyBank Foundation sponsored the program and made it free to the community.