Learn how the new tax cuts and Jobs Act impact your business at free seminar

Find out how you can maximize your tax-saving opportunities at a free educational forum for local businesses on May 10.

Hosted by the Economic Development departments of Pierce County and the City of Lakewood, the forum will be held at the Lakewood City Hall Council Chamber in the Lakewood Towne Center.

Registration and light refreshments begin at 8 a.m., followed by a two-hour program with presentations from two representatives of Johnson, Stone & Pagano, P.S. Anita Eixenberger, CPA, managing shareholder and Holly Repp, CPA, MACC, Tax Department.

Attendees will also hear from Pierce County Executive Bruce Dammeier and Lakewood Mayor Don Anderson.

For more information or to register, go here.