ROAD ALERT: Night closures planned for 40th Ave SW and 96th St SW

Night closures are planned starting May 7 at 7 p.m. on 40th Avenue SW where it turns into 96th Street SW near South Tacoma Way and 100th Street SW.

Contractor Axum General will pave the roadway Monday to Wednesday (May 7-9) between the hours of 7 p.m. and 5 a.m.

The closures will only be in place at night. The road will reopen each morning at 5 a.m. for traffic.

Barricades will be placed at the intersection of 40th Avenue and 100th Street and at the intersection of 96th Street and South Tacoma Way. Only local traffic will be granted access.

Detours will be in place around the project site.

The paving is being done as a larger road safety improvement project that added sidwalks, curbs, gutters and street lighting to this area.

If you have questions or concerns please contact project manager, Paul Candler, at 253-983-7776 or via email, pcandler@cityoflakewood.us.