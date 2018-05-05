Gain skills, hear advice, Get Hired

TACOMA – The job market is more competitive than ever. Residents can gain an edge to Get Hired with help from the Pierce County Library System. The Get Hired program provides expert job help, training and employment resources in partnership with WorkForce Central and WorkSource.

“The market for employment can be tough,” said Pierce County Library Executive Director Georgia Lomax. “Tools such as free Microsoft certification, Lynda.com and talking to job experts help strengthen career success for people looking for jobs or gaining better skills and knowledge for their current job.”

Available workshops include:

Job Hunting for Mature Workers

Learn how to address issues such as over-qualification or career changes.

· Tuesday, May 8, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Bonney Lake Pierce County Library, 18501 90th St. E., Bonney Lake

· Friday, June 15, from 11 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. at South Hill Pierce County Library, 15420 Meridian E., South Hill

Prepare for Job Interviews

Learn the benefits of pre-interview prep and how to respond to tough questions in the most positive way possible.

· Wednesday, May 16, from 2 to 4 p.m. at University Place Pierce County Library, 3609 Market Place W., Suite 100, University Place

· Tuesday, June 5, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Fife Pierce County Library, 6622 20th St. E., Fife

Stress Management

Address how stress impacts job seekers during the employment search and how to manage it, including: defining stress and how it impacts lives, job seeker depression, anxiety, self-confidence in the job search, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and self-care.

· Wednesday, May 16, from 11 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. at University Place Pierce County Library, 3609 Market Place W., Suite 100, University Place

· Friday, June 15, from 2 to 4 p.m. at South Hill Pierce County Library, 15420 Meridian E., South Hill

Get Hired Help

Learn more tech skills or get help writing a resume from Library and WorkSource staff. Arrive by 3 p.m. to be guaranteed help.

· Wednesday, May 23,from 2 to 4 p.m. at Parkland/Spanaway Pierce County Library, 13718 Pacific Ave. S., Tacoma

· Tuesday, June 5,from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Fife Pierce County Library, 6622 20th St. E., Fife

· Wednesday, June 27,from 2 to 4 p.m. at Administrative Center and Library, 3005 112th St. E., Tacoma

Many classes require registration. Visit calendar.piercecountylibrary.org/events and select Get Hired under events, to register or find additional classes.

Visit gethired.pcls.us to access online resources and information about free technology certification.