Steilacoom Town Administrator May 4 Council Update

Council Meeting – May 15, 2018, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall

Planning Commission – May 14, 2018, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Preservation and Review Board – May 9, 2018, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Civil Service Commission – June 7, 2018, at 2:00 PM at the Community Center.

Tasanee Public Hearing:

Council continued the Public Hearing on the Tasanee Plat until May 15, 2018. Subsequent to that action, the developer notified staff that the summary judgement hearing is scheduled for June 8, 2018. Consequently, at the May 15, 2018 Council meeting, staff will be requesting Council again continue the hearing until the June 19, 2018 Council meeting. No other action or discussion on this matter is scheduled for the May 15, 2018 meeting. Because Council is hearing this matter in their quasi-judicial capacity, please do not discuss this matter with any member of the general public outside of the public hearing. If someone approaches you on this matter, please refer them to Doug Fortner or me.

Seasonal Workers:

The Town is currently advertising for seasonal workers for our Summer Camp program. The announcements are available at all Town buildings and on the Town’s official website.

Farmers’ Market Coordinator:

The Town is currently advertising for the Farmers’ Market Coordinator position. Applications are available at all Town buildings and on the Town’s official website.

Noncompliance Notices:

Seven (7) Notices of Noncompliance letters were sent to residents this week. They included two (2) notices for storing cars on the right-of-ways; three (3) notices for storing a boat, trailer, or camper on the right-of-way; one (1) notice covering a “junk vehicle” stored on the side of a house; and one(1) notice for storing a motorcycle on the right-of-way.

Public Safety:

DEA National Drug Take Back Day:

The Town collected 35pounds of prescription medication on Saturday as part of the National Drug Take Back Day.

Public Safety Open House:

The Public Safety Open House has be scheduled for May 30 from 6:00 PM to 7:30 PM.

Gun Locks:

In partnership with Project Child Safe, the Department of Public Safety is providing gun locks to Town residents. One (1) lock per address may be obtained at Public Safety during normal business hours.

Safety and Security:

If you observe suspicious activity, please contact Public Safety – non-emergency number – (253) 798-4721 as soon as possible.

To anonymously report suspicious activity please email the Department at crimetips@ci.steilacoom.wa.us

Public Works:

General:

On Friday, staff held a preconstruction meeting on the Chambers Street Stormwater Outfall project slated to begin in mid-June. The delay in the start of the project is due to the restrictions on work in the shoreline area.

Streets and Storm:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew performed right-of-way maintenance around guard rails, drainage ways, and other structures; applied pesticides to weeds growing through sidewalk cracks and sprayed noxious weeds along public right-of-ways and other public open spaces; cleaned the island near the library; deployed traffic counters; and worked with the contractor on 1st Street.

1st Street Project:

The contractor installed the second manhole near Champion Street and approximately 100 feet of pipe this week. We anticipate they will continue working on the sewer next week between Champion Street and Gove Street.

Electrical:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew worked extensively with the contractor on the Marietta Court to Steilacoom Boulevard boring project; worked with the contractor on the 1st Street Rehabilitation Project; installed a cooling fan on the #3 pump at the Sunnyside pump station; installed temporary power in the 1200 block of Rainier Street; and performed other system’s maintenance.

Water/Sewer:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew assisted the Electric crew with the Marietta Street bore project; performed maintenance around the wells and pump station; worked on the sewer jet; performed inspections on 1st Street Project; and performed other system maintenance.

Next week, staff will be potholing existing utilities on Pacific Street in preparation for the sewer main replacement project.

Parks, Buildings and Grounds:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew took advantage of the nice weather and focused on mowing the various parks and public facilities. Additionally, they installed a sign at the Community Center for the rain garden; applied pesticides to weeds in flower beds; assisted the contractor installing replacement windows in the west wing of Town Hall; and performed other buildings and grounds maintenance activities.

Other:

Steilacoom High Musicians Earn 3 State Championships

It was a historic weekend for Steilacoom High School Sentinels at State Solo and Ensemble Contest! Regional contests throughout the state (22 regions in all) included over 15,000 competitors over the past several months, culminating in the state competition last weekend at Central Washington University, Ellensburg. Categories compete regardless of school size (2B schools compete against 4A schools, etc.).

In total, Steilacoom High students received 3 state championship titles, 1 second place, and 1 third place. Choral students are led by Ms. Kasey Eck and band students by Mr. Matt Vegh.

1st Place – Deven Nieves-Noel (Trumpet)

1st Place – Mixed Quartet (Small Mixed Vocal) Josiah Hampton, Lily Guthrie, Hope Stowers and Austin Cortez

1st Place – Lily Guthrie (Soprano)

2nd Place – Men’s Ensemble (Large Men’s Vocal)

Joekin Cepeda, Austin Cortez, Sean Diamond, Noah Durliat, Kalen Hamilton, Josiah Hampton, Jay Hong, Lewis Mazikowski, Aaron Mitchell, Mekani Oleole, Aaron Quackenbush, Hyrum Stowers, Darren Swaw, Ivan Wilson and Declan Winegar

3rd Place – Women’s Ensemble (Large Women’s Vocal)

The following students/ensembles received overall scores of “Superior”:

Steilacoom Chamber Choir

Angely Tagomata (Alto)

Helaina Kaufmann (Mezzo-Soprano)

Ivan Wilson (Baritone)

Hayden Carnell (Clarinet)

Kai Sorem (Tenor Saxophone)

The following students/ensembles earned an overall score of “Excellent”:

Steilacoom Percussion Ensemble

Quinn Rasmussen (Piano)

Garrett Troutt (Euphonium)

Steilacoom Trombone/Tuba Duet (Cordell Johnson and Steve Froehle)

This year yielded the highest participation of state competitors in Steilacoom High School’s history, with the band presence more than tripling the number of Superior entries from the last 18 years combined. This is the first year the Women’s and Men’s Ensemble (large), Mixed Vocal (small), and Soprano categories have placed at State in Steilacoom High School’s history. All vocal entries received overall Superior ratings.

A joint spring concert of the choral and band students will be held Thursday, May 31, 2018, in the Steilacoom High School gymnasium, beginning at 7:00 pm. Steilacoom High School is located at 54 Sentinel Drive, Steilacoom, WA.

Pierce County Library Speaker Series:

Pierce County in partnership with the Steilacoom Historical Museum Association and the Town of Steilacoom continue their speaker series with the following presentations at the Steilacoom Community Center:

Children of War

Fri., May 11 @ 2 p.m.

Ursula Scott, a retired school counselor and former teacher born in Berlin after WWII, addresses a broad subject that applies to all regions and nations that have ever been at war. Ursula’s talk focuses on children fathered by Russian soldiers who were born in Germany after WWII. What happened to those children?

White Privilege: The Other Side of Racial Inequality

Fri., June 8 @ 2 p.m.

Sociology professor Teresa Ciabattari leads an interactive conversation that explores what white privilege is and provides tools for learning how to address it. Participants will gain knowledge and resources to foster inclusion and racial justice in their own communities.

Kiwanis Club of Steilacoom 2018 Bike Rodeo:

The Kiwanis Club of Steilacoom invites local children to attend the “Bike Rodeo” May 5th at Saltar’s Elementary School, 10:00 a.m. to Noon.

Bikes will be inspected to ensure they are in a safe working condition or may need adjustments. A Public Safety Officer will check bike helmets for proper fit and condition. Each child will then proceed through six stations, such as signals, braking, dodging obstructions, looking back safely. All biking children will then receive their “Bike Rodeo” safety certificate. A limited number of bikes and helmets will be available if needed.

Steilacoom Garden Club Plant Sale:

The Steilacoom Garden Club will be holding their annual plant sale on Saturday, May 12th from 9AM to 5 PM in the court area across from the Bair Bistro on Lafayette Street. They will have perennials, annuals, bulbs, shrubs, and vegetable/herb starts as well as decorative pots for Mother’s Day gifts.

Vendors include the ever popular Laur’s Shabby Chic, Barb’s Broken Heart Art and George’s Unique Birdhouses. Contact Barb at via email if you’re arena vendor who specializes in items that support “Reduce. Reuse. Recycle. Repurpose.”

Still looking for a few select vendors who create herbal products (like soap); keep bees or make things from bees’ wax; create baked goods or jellies using herbs; knit using natural, undyed wool; do chainsaw art.

Sounder train testing between Tacoma Dome and Nisqually scheduled for this weekend, May 5 and 6

(Suburban Times)

This weekend, Sound Transit will be testing a Sounder train on the section of tracks adjacent to I-5 between the Tacoma Dome and Nisqually. This activity is part of the ongoing implementation of positive train control (PTC) systems.

This notification serves as a reminder that passenger and freight trains may be operating on the corridor at any time of the day or night, and at speeds up to 79 mph, including days on which no passenger services are scheduled. Please remain clear of the tracks at all times. Signals should be obeyed at all train crossings.

Testing is expected to continue in the coming months.

