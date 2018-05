Submitted by Ernie Bodoh

Come find out about the best kept secret in Tacoma. Tacoma Elks #174 is having an open house this Saturday, May 5th from 11 am to 5 pm. We are located at 2013 S. Cedar St. in Tacoma and have a wonderful facility, restaurant and public golf course.

Come find out about the facilities and all the charitable programs that the Tacoma Elks have provided to Tacoma for over 127 years. Tours and specials available all day. Call 253-272-1117 for more information.

tacomaelks.com/