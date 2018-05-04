Lakewood’s Spring Community Cleanup is Saturday and Sunday

It’s here! The city’s second community cleanup is happening this weekend, Saturday May 5 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Sunday, May 6 from 8 a.m. to noon at the Lakewood Transfer Station, 3869 94th St SW.

If you plan to attend make sure to come early and give yourself plenty of time. A photo ID or recently issued utility bill is required to prove Lakewood residency. If you need assistance please call (253) 875-5053.

Accepted items:

Home/garage/yard/attic clean outs and old or broken furniture.

Accepted for recycling/donation: dry mattresses, clothing, scrap metal, tires.

Items NOT accepted:

Yard waste: this can be recycled for free at the landfill or every other week with a curbside bin.

Hazardous waste.

TVs, computers and other electronics.

Paint.

Propane tanks and cylinders.

Automotive parts and accessories.

Commercial, construction and roofing material.

Regular garbage.

The city, in partnership with LeMay Pierce County Refuse, is hosting this event for residents.