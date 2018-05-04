The Suburban Times

Lakewood’s Spring Community Cleanup is Saturday and Sunday

It’s here! The city’s second community cleanup is happening this weekend, Saturday May 5 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Sunday, May 6 from 8 a.m. to noon at the Lakewood Transfer Station, 3869 94th St SW. 

If you plan to attend make sure to come early and give yourself plenty of time. A photo ID or recently issued utility bill is required to prove Lakewood residency. If you need assistance please call (253) 875-5053.

Accepted items:

Home/garage/yard/attic clean outs and old or broken furniture.

Accepted for recycling/donation: dry mattresses, clothing, scrap metal, tires.

Items NOT accepted:

  • Yard waste: this can be recycled for free at the landfill or every other week with a curbside bin.
  • Hazardous waste.
  • TVs, computers and other electronics.
  • Paint.
  • Propane tanks and cylinders.
  • Automotive parts and accessories.
  • Commercial, construction and roofing material.
  • Regular garbage.

The city, in partnership with LeMay Pierce County Refuse, is hosting this event for residents.

