Lakewood’s Spring Community Cleanup is Saturday and Sunday

It’s here! The city’s second community cleanup is happening this weekend, Saturday May 5 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Sunday, May 6 from 8 a.m. to noon at the Lakewood Transfer Station, 3869 94th St SW.
If you plan to attend make sure to come early and give yourself plenty of time. A photo ID or recently issued utility bill is required to prove Lakewood residency. If you need assistance please call (253) 875-5053.
Accepted items:
Home/garage/yard/attic clean outs and old or broken furniture.
Accepted for recycling/donation: dry mattresses, clothing, scrap metal, tires.
Items NOT accepted:
- Yard waste: this can be recycled for free at the landfill or every other week with a curbside bin.
- Hazardous waste.
- TVs, computers and other electronics.
- Paint.
- Propane tanks and cylinders.
- Automotive parts and accessories.
- Commercial, construction and roofing material.
- Regular garbage.
The city, in partnership with LeMay Pierce County Refuse, is hosting this event for residents.
