Sounder train testing between Tacoma Dome and Nisqually scheduled for this weekend, May 5 and 6

This weekend, Sound Transit will be testing a Sounder train on the section of tracks adjacent to I-5 between the Tacoma Dome and Nisqually. This activity is part of the ongoing implementation of positive train control (PTC) systems.

This notification serves as a reminder that passenger and freight trains may be operating on the corridor at any time of the day or night, and at speeds up to 79 mph, including days on which no passenger services are scheduled. Please remain clear of the tracks at all times. Signals should be obeyed at all train crossings.

Testing is expected to continue in the coming months.

