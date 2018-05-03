KeyBank Ranked #35 of “Top 50 Companies for Diversity” by DiversityInc

Submitted by KeyBank

In recognition of its diversity and inclusion management, KeyBank has earned the #35 place on the 2018 DiversityInc “Top 50 Companies for Diversity” list. KeyBank was also ranked #13 on the “Top Companies for Diversity Councils” list. The honors were announced by DiversityInc at an event in New York on May 1.

This year marks the ninth time KeyBank placed on the Top 50 list and the fifth consecutive appearance on the DiversityInc “Top Companies for Diversity Councils” list.

“Leading and living our commitment to do business fairly and responsibly, and in ways that benefit us all, is part of our corporate fabric,” said Beth Mooney, Chairman and CEO, KeyCorp. “KeyBank’s diversity and inclusion efforts are fundamental to how we run our business and to our culture. We are proud to be recognized for the ninth time by DiversityInc for how diversity and inclusion are reflected in our workforce, our workplace, and our marketplace.”

The DiversityInc Top 50 list, issued yearly since 2001, recognizes the nation’s top companies for diversity and inclusion management. These companies excel in such areas as hiring, retaining and promoting women, minorities, people with disabilities, LGBT and veterans.

“Events of the past year have demonstrated that decisive ethical leadership is necessary to guide any organization to success,” notes Luke Visconti, founder and CEO of DiversityInc. “Successful leaders hold themselves accountable to be culturally competent, a skill that requires constant learning. DiversityInc Top 50 Companies have a metrics-evidenced ability to treat people more fairly than other large companies. They also have a greater-than-average return for their shareholders.”

DiversityInc’s extensive annual survey yields an empirically driven ranking based on recruitment, talent development, senior leadership commitment and supplier diversity. This year’s competition was improved by new survey questions, increased emphasis on fairness over chasing numbers and more sophisticated analysis from DiversityInc’s data scientists.

“At KeyBank, leading with diversity and inclusion is at the heart of what we do every day and how we deliver in every way. We are honored to, once again, be recognized by DiversityInc as a Top 50 Company for Diversity. This affirms our commitment to inclusion and our deliberate focus on being a responsible bank,” said Kim Manigault, KeyCorp’s Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer.

To view the entire Top 50 list, visit www.diversityinc.com/top50 or follow the conversation at #DITop50.