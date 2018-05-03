Clover Park files for permit to replace Mann Middle School

The Clover Park School District has applied for a permit with the City of Lakewood to construct a new 136,100 square-foot middle school to replace the existing Mann Middle School (11509 Holden Rd. SW). The project will include various site and frontage improvements. Development will take place in two (2) phases. The first phase will include construction of site infrastructure and amenities with minimal disruption to the existing school and its programming. Phase 2 will include the complete demolition of the existing school and construction of the remaining site features and infrastructure. The public comment period is open until May 17, 2018. Read more about the application at the City’s website.