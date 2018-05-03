Axel is Pet of the Week

Hi All,

Wanna play, play, play all day? Meet Featured Pet Axel. The Shepherd mix is a high-octane puppy with energy to burn who’s looking for a family that will tucker him out and mold him into the great dog he’s destined to be. Smart and loving, Axel is motivated by toys and treats and is very eager to learn — in his time at the Humane Society he’s gone from wild child to sitting on command.

The 10-month-old is looking for an experienced home that will work with a qualified trainer, so Axel can continue his progress. Due to his energy level and previous experiences, he is not appropriate for an apartment or a home with other animals or children.

Think you could be a match? Come meet him today, #A523145. Contact The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County, (253) 383-2733 for more information.