AG Ferguson endorses Melanie Morgan for State Representative

Tacoma, WA — Wednesday, Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced his endorsement of Franklin-Pierce School District-Board Director Melanie Morgan in her run for 29th Legislative District State Representative, Position 1.

In his endorsement of Director Melanie Morgan, Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson said:

“Melanie is the type of leader that the 29th legislative district deserves. She is dedicated to serving her community with integrity and I am excited to work with her on progressive issues that affect our most vulnerable residents.”

In addition to Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson’s endorsement, Director Melanie Morgan has also earned the endorsement of State Senator Jeannie Darneille and Interim Tacoma City Council Member Justin Camarata.

Director Morgan has also made significant updates to her website, including the addition of her platform and biography. Director Melanie Morgan plans to make low income housing, transportation, and accountability the central issues of her campaign and looks forward to working with the residents of the 29th to ensure that they have a leader in Olympia who maintains an open door policy and actually responds to constituents needs.

Director Morgan will be hosting her campaign kickoff next Friday evening at the Sprinker Recreation Center, 14824 C St S, Tacoma, WA 98444, from 6:00pm to 9:00pm, with a speaking program beginning at 7:30pm. Speakers will be announced soon. All community members and their children are invited to attend.