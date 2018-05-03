35,000 and counting

35,000 is a big number. When this version of The Suburban Times kicked off – July 5, 2005 – I admit I didn’t see 35,000 in my future. (You can read that first story here.) But what is 35,000 you might be asking? Stories. 35,000 stories have been published on The Suburban Times. That is A LOT of stories.

Thank you for writing and sharing and advertising. More than 16,000 loyal readers check-in to The Suburban Times each month. Here they find announcement, letters, obituaries, stories and more written by our neighbors, not a staff. I don’t have a staff.

I have to say, none of this would’ve been possible without our dedicated group of advertisers. Those images (ads) you see next to, and in, your stories (just above this paragraph) make this nearly 13-year hyper-local news and information website happen. Thank them. Support them. Join them. 🙂

Here’s to the next 35,000. Thank you for your support.