Workshops help wade through disaster insurance

County is in the crosshairs for an exceptionally wide range of natural disasters – wind storms, flooding, mudslides, earthquakes, tsunamis, volcanos and fires. Homeowners and renters need to give careful consideration not only to how they will survive a disaster when it happens but how they will carry on in the days, weeks, months and years after the event.

Pierce County residents will have the opportunity to attend “Disasters & Insurance” workshops that will provide impartial information about how insurance works when it comes to disasters and what renters and owners need to consider to reduce their risk.

The free workshops hosted by Pierce County’s Aging and Disability Resources, will feature industry experts who will explain the ins and outs of coverage, exclusions, and recovery after a disaster.

The presentations will focus on homeowner and renters’ insurance options. Each event will provide participants information about the different insurance products and options that are available, and how insurance will work or not work with particular types of disasters. Time will be included to ask any insurance-related questions.

“Disasters & Insurance” will be presented six times in May:

• May 7 – 12:30 p.m. Pierce County Annex, 2401 S. 35th St., Tacoma

• May 8– 12:10 p.m. County-City Building, 930 Tacoma Ave. S., 7th Floor Rainier Room, Tacoma

• May 8 – 6:30 p.m. Gig Harbor Branch Library, 4424 Point Fosdick Drive NW, Gig Harbor

• May 14 – 6:30 p.m. Sumner Branch Library, 1116 Fryar Ave. in Sumner

• May 16 – 6:30 p.m. Lakewood Senior Activity Center, 9112 Lakewood Drive SW, Lakewood

• May 19 – 10:30 a.m. Parkland/Spanaway Branch Library, 13718 Pacific Ave. S., Tacoma

“For many people there’s an ‘it won’t happen to me’ mindset when it comes to disasters,” said Aaron Van Valkenburg, Pierce County Aging and Disability Resources manager. “We’ve all watched scenes of devastation on the news where families and individuals have lost it all, even when they thought they were secure. It’s important to know how insurance works and the coverage homeowners and renters need.”

Sessions are information only; no sales are allowed. Each event is free and open to the public. Anyone of any age can attend. No RSVP is required. For more information about the presentations, call the Pierce County Aging and Disability Resource Center at (253) 798-4600 or (800) 562-0332.