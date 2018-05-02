Work Party at Saltars Point Park Friday, May 4

Submitted by Nancy Henderson

Friends of Steilacoom Parks and Trails will host a Saltars Point Park on Friday 4 May from 9 to 11 AM. The goal are:

Weed the upper area along the street Remove invasive weeds on the berm (the blackberries are predictably making a comeback) Remove tansy ragwort wherever we find it Add a few more kinnikinnick (good word for a spelling bee) to the berm.

NOTE: Please avoid parking on 1st St due to heavy road work.

Shovels, tarps, trowels, gloves will be on hand. Please bring your own favorite tools if you prefer. Also knee pads are a good idea. I will have ear plugs to give out if the road work gets too noisy.

Water and bananas will be provided.

I look forward to 2 hours of productive work keeping Steilacoom the wonderful place that it is.