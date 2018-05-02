TLT’s ‘Pillowman’ could cause nightmares

“Pillowman” by Irish playwright Martin Mcdonagh, is the current production at Tacoma Little Theatre. This claustrophobic, frightening drama is fraught with unimaginable, horrific feelings exuding from the actors due to the playwright’s masterful words and untenable situations.

Director Blake R. York, who also designed the chilling, austere set, has given the audience the feeling of experiencing this terrific production like being an accused heretic at the Spanish Inquisition. You know you are innocent (I haven’t done anything wrong, have I?). You know everything will turn out okay (No, I haven’t done anything wrong – well, maybe – no, I haven’t but how will I react if they ask me about…?) There is no cavalry on its way. No Batman sliding down his bat-rope to the rescue. This is reality and reality may not always be what the audience would like to see, but they must revel in the excellent direction, acting and presentation of the subject matter.

Katurian is a writer of children’s stories – sort of like Grimm’s Fairy Tales – you remember the ones your folks read to you when you tried to go to sleep that kept you awake all night thinking of the horrible things that happened to the bad children in the stories. Like the brothers Grimm, Katurian’s stories were not for children – his parents saw to that.

In some demented way, in order to enhance their talented son’s prowess for writing charming children’s stories, they contrived a monstrous way of channeling his writings into a far more gruesome direction which brought him more recognition.

Unfortunately for Katurian, it seems three children have recently perished in much the same way his stories ridded themselves of their prey. Finely, the author finds out why he is being integrated by the minions of the totalitarian dictatorship where he lives.

Katurian gradually sheds his protective armor against the truth with each period of questioning and the introduction to the fact that his demented brother was summoned to testify to the possibility of his brother’s malfeasants.

Blake orchestrates the introduction of each new facet of the story with the beauty of an unfolding rosebud which finally shows its full glory with a crescendo of catharsis.

Niclas Olson does lighting, Dylan Twiner does sound, Michele Graves does costumes, Jeffery Weaver does props/make-up, and Nena Curley is stage manager.

There is some really good acting in this piece. There are Jekyll and Hide characters who change to Hide and Jekyll at the drop of a glib word or mistaken innuendo. Yes, there is comedy in this dark play – it may elude the audience for a bit, but if they pay attention, it will shine thorough eventually.

There are four non-speaking roles which are shown in pantomime during monologues of the telling of Katurian’s stories. They are important to the back story of the events within the play. Blake has found the perfect way of introduce their pre-curtain actions without interrupting the train of the current events.

These actors are Ellen Peters as Mother, Tim Takechi as Father, Alexandria Bray as Child and Nathaniel Walker as Man. Their shadows of the past help explain the unbelievable childhood of our genius writer. Each plays his role as directed with eerie pleasure and understanding and is a great surprise at the curtain call.

The four principle players have developed their characters to perfection. There will be no references to their climatic scenes. That could spoil the play for the audience. Only the development of their characters will be discussed.

Jacob Tice is our not-so-innocent protagonist. Tice has developed his character as though he has lived the life that Katurian was subjected to for too many years. Tice relays Katurian’s reactions with truth and believability to the ever changing attitudes of the other principle players in the cast. Katurian has taken over Tice’s body and mind so that the audience can feel his torment and weep with him for his loss.

Andrew Fry is Tupolski, the head detective who is assigned to interrogate our hero. Fry feigns at being a “Good Cop” by engaging Katurian in congenial conversation and casually laughing at the writer’s situation. Fry slyly interjects his questions between friendly comments and searing curses of damnation. Fry’s character is frightening and evokes fear from all who would try to deal with his supposed friendly side. There is no doubt that Fry has given his character much self-importance who would kill rather than lose any confrontation.

Christian Carvajal is Ariel, Tupolski’s fellow interrogator who assumes the perfect “Bad Cop” portrayal. Carvajal’s character is vulgar and crass terrorizing his captive with promises of torture with death the only way out. During Act 2, Carvajal changes Ariel’s iron interior to an almost tender understanding of his victim’s circumstances and upbraiding Tupolski for his shift to the more bitter antagonist of the two. Carvajal is excellent in the role.

Sean Neely is Michal, Katurian’s mentally and physically abused brother, who succumbs to the taunts and threats of the sibling’s’ adversaries. Neely’s portrayal of the disabled brother is thoroughly believable. Neely is a bit slow, verbose and loving of his brother. He tells of his “game playing” with the two nemeses without realizing that he has jeopardized his life and his brother’s. Neely portrayal is excellent down to the slight hand gestures which show a fundamental loss of connection due to his abuse. Neely receives well earned kudos for his character development.

“The Pillowman” continues at Tacoma Little Theatre at 210 North I Street through May 6 at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday with a 2 p.m. matinee Sunday.

For more information or to make reservations call the theatre at (253) 272-2281 or go online to www.tacomalittletheatre.com.

“The Pillowman” is a heart-pounding piece of theatre which asks the audience to think about the way they live and requires them to remember how lucky we are to live in a country where the kind of torment Katurian goes through could not happen – or could it? Think about it.