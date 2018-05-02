Steilacoom High School Sentinel Musicians Historic Weekend Competition – 3 state championships

It was a historic weekend for Steilacoom High School Sentinels at State Solo and Ensemble Contest! Regional contests throughout the state (22 regions in all) included over 15,000 competitors over the past several months, culminating in the state competition last weekend at Central Washington University, Ellensburg. Categories compete regardless of school size (2B schools compete against 4A schools, etc.). In total, Steilacoom High students received 3 state championship titles, 1 second place, and 1 third place. Choral students are led by Ms. Kasey Eck and band students by Mr. Matt Vegh.

1st Place – Deven Nieves-Noel (Trumpet)

1st Place – Mixed Quartet (Small Mixed Vocal)

1st Place – Lily Guthrie (Soprano)

2nd Place – Men’s Ensemble (Large Men’s Vocal)

3rd Place – Women’s Ensemble (Large Women’s Vocal)

The following students/ensembles received overall scores of “Superior”:

Steilacoom Chamber Choir

Angely Tagomata (Alto)

Helaina Kaufmann (Mezzo-Soprano)

Ivan Wilson (Baritone)

Hayden Carnell (Clarinet)

Kai Sorem (Tenor Saxophone)

The following students/ensembles earned an overall score of “Excellent”:

Steilacoom Percussion Ensemble

Quinn Rasmussen (Piano)

Garrett Troutt (Euphonium)

Steilacoom Trombone/Tuba Duet (Cordell Johnson and Steve Froehle)

This year yielded the highest participation of state competitors in Steilacoom High School’s history, with the band presence more than tripling the number of Superior entries from the last 18 years combined. This is the first year the Women’s and Men’s Ensemble (large), Mixed Vocal (small), and Soprano categories have placed at State in Steilacoom High School’s history. All vocal entries received overall Superior ratings.

A joint spring concert of the choral and band students will be held Thursday, May 31, 2018, in the Steilacoom High School gymnasium, beginning at 7:00 pm. Steilacoom High School is located at 54 Sentinel Drive, Steilacoom, WA.