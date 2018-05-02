New curb ramps, sidewalks to be installed on C Street South

New curb ramps and sidewalks will be installed on C Street South to improve accessibility and sidewalk connectivity. Construction will start May 7, and is expected to be complete by mid-August.

New curb ramps that comply with Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards will be installed at each intersection on C Street South from Wheeler Street South through Lafayette Street South. New sidewalks will be built on both sides of C Street South between Lafayette Street South and 112th Street South.

Work hours will be from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on weekdays. Impacts to motorists and pedestrians will be minimal. Periodic sidewalk closures will be needed. During these closures, a pedestrian detour route will be put into place.

Asphalt Patch Systems is the contractor. The construction cost is $396,775. The project is funded with a grant from the Washington State Transportation Improvement Board.

Learn more about the project at www.piercecountywa.org/crp5860.

Pierce County is currently developing the ADA Transition Plan for Public Rights of Way. This plan will guide the county when scheduling projects to bring existing pedestrian facilities located in the public right-of-way in unincorporated Pierce County into compliance with ADA standards. Learn more at www.piercecountywa.org/ADAtransition.