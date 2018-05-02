Metropolitan Opera star joins Symphony Tacoma for Season Finale Wagner & Poulenc

Metropolitan Opera soprano Kelly Cae Hogan joins Symphony Tacoma and Symphony Tacoma Voices for a program of selections by composers Richard Wagner and Francis Poulenc. The concert marks the end of the Symphony’s 2017-18 season and will take place in the Pantages Theater at 7:30 pm on Saturday, May 12, 2018.

The repertoire features masterpieces composed for orchestra and voice. Poulenc’s (1899-1963) exuberant and uplifting Gloria features solos by Hogan along with the Symphony Tacoma Voices chorus led by Dr. Geoffrey Boers. Commissioned in 1959 by the Koussevitsky Foundation of America, the lyrics are taken from a religious service and set to a vibrant musical score.

Contrasting the lightness of Poulenc is a selection of orchestra overtures and favorite moments from Wagner compositions. Wagner (1813-1883) is known for his operas or “music dramas” in which the music itself serves as a dramatic thread led by the orchestra and refined with voices. Die Meistersingers von Nurnberg (The Mastersingers of Nurnberg), Wagner’s only attempt at comedy, is rich in melody and addresses the joyful art of songwriting. Der fliegende Holläder (The Flying Dutchman) features musical mimicry to portray nature, and the tonal harmonies in the love story of Tristan and Isolde convey a strong sense of desire. Hogan’s vibrant soprano will bring life to the character of Isolde.

The concert concludes with the soaring Die Walküre (Ride of the Valkyries), perhaps Wagner’s most well-known work. The dramatic score imparts the story of four Valkyrie sisters performing their noble duty of transporting their fallen heroes to Valhalla.

Tickets for the concert start at $19.50 and are available for purchase at www.symphonytacoma.org or by calling the Broadway Center box office at 253.591.5894.