Local Teen to Compete in Shark Tank-Style Contest

TACOMA, WA – The Young Entrepreneurs Academy will host its 10th Annual Saunders Scholars National Conference and Competition on May 4, 2018.

Student semifinalists from YEA! chapters across the country will travel to the Rochester Institute of Technology to present their business ideas to a panel of judges.

Saunders Scholars is funded by entrepreneur and philanthropist E. Philip Saunders who began paving his business dreams while working at his dad’s gas station as a teenager. He recognized the need to provide truck drivers with more than just a fill up. He went on to create a national chain of truck stops known as Travel Centers of America.

WHO: Colby Kurle, sophomore and local YEA! Semifinalist, Graham-Kapowsin High School, Graham, WA

WHAT: Colby was selected to compete in the final competition after successfully pitching his business concept to local business leaders in the YEA! Semifinals.

WHY: His business concept involves solving for a common problem faced by many student athletes. Colby’s multi-vendor ecommerce site provides a solution for you to sell used athletic equipment. The site allows for peer to peer transactions and quick cash.