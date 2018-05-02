Judge Dacca will not seek re-election

Judge Frank Dacca informed his colleagues today that he will not be filing for re-election for Position 3 on the Pierce County District Court. Dacca, age 70, was appointed to the bench In 2003 by the Pierce County Council, and was re-elected in 2004, 2006, 2010 and 2014. He will serve out the remainder of his term through the end of this year.

Raised on his parents’ vegetable farm in Fife, Judge Dacca graduated from Fife High School and the University of Washington and served in the United States Army Reserves for six years. In 1973, he received his law degree from the University of California at Davis where he met his future spouse, Terry Mosher. They moved to Gig Harbor in 1977 and together raised their two sons, Ryan and Joe. In addition to his family and legal career, Judge Dacca has been an active Rotarian, involved in youth sports on the Gig Harbor Peninsula, Board Member of the Fife Historical Society, and an avid supporter of the University of Washington Huskies.

After becoming a licensed attorney in 1973 and serving as a Law Clerk on the Washington State Supreme Court, he further served as an Assistant United States Attorney in the Criminal Division in Los Angeles, California. From 1977 until his appointment in 2003, Judge Dacca had an active civil and criminal private practice, including a law practice with now Superior Court Judge John R. Hickman.

District Court Judge Claire Sussman, with whom Judge Dacca has served since 2011, expressed her gratitude for Judge Dacca’s service to the people of Pierce County in the following statement: “Judge Dacca is an ardent advocate for justice, and spares no effort to ensure justice for every litigant. Professionally, he holds others to the same high standards that he holds himself: strong work ethic, professionalism and civility; and those who appear before him, whether as an advocate or party to a case, benefit from it.”