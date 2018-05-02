DuPont Hearing: CRG DuPont Corporate Center site plan amendments

Description of proposal: A proposed modification to a previously approved site plan to consolidate building space and re-configure building footprints. There is no increase in building area. The re-orientation of the buildings requires approval of a Type III Major Site Plan Amendment. Only the changed aspects of the proposal are up for review. There are two site plan options to be reviewed, Option A and Option B, under this Amendment. Both options are consistent with the following project details previously reviewed and approved:

Retain the existing 340,000 square foot warehouse/office building on the north portion of the site.

Retain driveway locations onto Center Drive and one existing driveway onto Wharf Road.

Demolish two existing office buildings and existing parking and internal circulation areas.

Provide parking lot and perimeter landscaping.

Perform grading activities and construct new paved parking, loading docks and truck maneuvering areas, storm water facilities, water and sanitary sewer extensions, and franchise utility improvements.

Current Proposal Option A : Two new buildings are proposed that will total approximately 1,250,000 square feet and provide approximately 874 vehicular parking stalls and 468 truck trailer stalls. The two new buildings are oriented north/south on the site with parking located around all sides of the buildings. The proposed uses are high cube fulfillment center or high cube transload/short term storage warehouse.

Current Proposal Option B : Three new buildings are proposed that will total approximately 1,313,500 square feet and provide 585 vehicle parking stalls, 132 tractor stalls and 607 trailer stalls. Two buildings will be oriented north/south and would be connected at the south end by an enclosed corridor. A third “service bay” building would be located on the north portion of the site. The proposed uses are high cube warehouse, high cube transload/short term storage use and high cube cold storage use.

May 2017 Approved Proposal (PLNG2017-006) : Construct three new buildings totaling 1,355,000 square feet. One larger building was located on the south half of the site and oriented east/west parallel with Center Drive. Two smaller buildings were planned for the northeast portion of the site and oriented north/south. Approximately 966 parking spaces for both vehicles and trucks/trailers was provided. The proposed use was high cube warehouse/distribution and office.

December 2017 Minor Site Plan Amendment (PLNG2017-038) : A Minor Site Plan Amendment was submitted and approved, which retained the details of the approved May 2017 proposal with the exception of a minor reduction of new building size (to 1,250,000 square feet) and reduction of parking to 955 spaces. The proposed use was fulfillment center.

Applicant: Ted Knapp, Center Drive, LLC

City File No: PLNG2018-014, -015

Location of proposal: 2800 to 2980 Center Drive. A portion of the NW 1/4 of Section 25, Township 19N, Range 1E, W.M. in DuPont, Pierce County, Washington. The site is commonly known as the “Intel Corporate Park”.

Tax Parcel Nos.: 011923-4023

Date of Application: April 6, 2018

Date of Notice of Application: April 11, 2018

Hearing Date and Time: May 16, 2018 at 1:00 pm

Hearing Location: DuPont City Hall, Council Chambers, 1700 Civic Drive, DuPont, Washington.

A public hearing will be held with the City of DuPont Hearing Examiner on May 16, 2018 at 1:00 pm. All interested persons are invited to attend and provide testimony. The public may comment on the application by submitting written comments to the City of DuPont prior to the close of the public hearing.

State Environmental Policy Act (SEPA) Review: There is no substantive change with the proposal to the environmental impacts evaluated under previous proposals for the site. Therefore, the City is adopting the SEPA MDNS (PLNG2017-006) and SEPA Addendum (PLNG2017-038) issued April 10, 2017 and December 12, 2017, respectively. The adoption of previously issued SEPA Determinations is not appealable.

A determination of consistency will be completed per DMC 25.175.040(1), as well as evaluation of the Site Plan Review criteria per 25.150.030. These will be summarized in a staff report available for review seven days prior to the public hearing. For questions on the application contact Jeff Wilson, AICP, Director of Community Development for the City of DuPont, at (253) 912-5393 or jwilson@dupontwa.gov. Copies of the application are available at City Hall.