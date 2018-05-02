The Suburban Times

dressbarn Special Event May 5

Submitted by dressbarn Lakewood Towne Center

dressbarn invites you to our Spring Fasion Event on Saturday May 5. Come visit between 10am and 8pm for 20% off your purchase of regular prices. And receive a free Tote with a purchase of $75 or more, after discounts, exclusions apply, one Tote per person.

dressbarn is a Specialty Retailer that caters to women with sizes 2-24 and Petites 2-16. We would to have you visit us and see our beautiful Spring Fashion.

dressbarn, Lakewood Towne Center
10330 Suite B 59th Ave SW
253-582-0599

