Connelly explains Catholicism

Submitted by Covenant Bible Seminary

This Thursday, May 3, local Catholic apologist, Angela Connelly, will speak at Covenant Bible Seminary in Lakewood, comparing Catholicism and Protestantism. She has spoken to the comparative religion class every year for some time, and this year the public is invited to this informative session. Her portion of the class will begin shortly after 7:30 PM, so if you have questions about the Catholic church, please feel free to be there. There is no cost for you to sit in on the class. The address is 10810 Gravelly Lake Dr. SW, Lakewood 98499.

Angela is a wonderful and very knowledgeable individual-don’t miss this chance to learn about the World’s largest Christian denomination!