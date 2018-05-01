Students with disabilities invited to apply for Youth Leadership Forum

High school students with disabilities can apply for the 18th annual Youth Leadership Forum in July to learn leadership, citizenship and personal skills.

The Governor’s Committee on Disability Issues and Employment is accepting applications through June 1.

The Youth Leadership Forum (YLF) is designed for students with disabilities who want to be or are leaders in their schools and communities.

“The program provides students with a chance to practice their leadership skills in a safe environment. The growth you see in these amazing individuals in phenomenal,” says Julie Peddy, YLF co-chairwoman and volunteer for the past 10 years.

Eligible youth include:

Incoming high school juniors and seniors (as of July 1, 2018);

2018 high school graduates; or

Students up to age 21 who are receiving transition services from their high schools.

Students do not have to be receiving services from their school districts to apply.

About 50 students with disabilities will attend the forum, which will be held at The Evergreen State College in Olympia on July 22-27. There is no cost to parents for their student to attend.

The Youth Leadership Forum is a cooperative project of the state Governor’s Committee on Disability Issues and Employment (GCDE), with support from the Division of Vocational Rehabilitation, the Department of Services for the Blind, and individual donors.

To apply