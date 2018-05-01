Steilacoom Presents Screening of Screenagers – Growing up in the digital age

Are you watching kids scroll through life, with their rapid-fire thumbs and a six-second attention span? Physician and filmmaker Delaney Ruston saw that with her own kids and learned that the average kid spends 6.5 hours a day looking at screens. She wondered about the impact of all this time and about the friction occurring in homes and schools around negotiating screen time—friction she knew all too well.

Steilacoom Historical School District’s Pioneer Middle School Associated Student Body (ASB) is hosting an informative viewing of the documentary film: Screenagers – Growing up in the digital age. The showing will take place Wednesday, May 16, 2018, at 6:00 pm, running about one hour. Following the film, optional break-out groups will be led by staff to discuss the film.

There is no charge for admission, however, Pioneer Middle School ASB will be selling concessions.

Pioneer Middle School is located at 1750 Bob’s Hollow Lane, DuPont, WA.

For more information about the movie: www.screenagersmovie.com/about/