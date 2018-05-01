Spring/Summer 2018 Lakewood Connections is here

The latest edition of the Lakewood Connections is hitting mailboxes now. Inside you’ll find information about what’s happening in your city, including a complete guide to our annual SummerFEST celebration scheduled this year for July 14, 2018 once again at Fort Steilacoom Park. (Read it online here).

Want to know what road projects are slated for this summer? You’ll find it in the magazine.

What about park projects, including the Pavilion in the Park performance space planned for Fort Steilacoom Park? You’ll find it in the magazine.

Or how about the city’s position on Adult Family Homes and the limitations it faces when trying to regulate their establishment in Lakewood? You’ll find it in the magazine.

Everything you need to know about upcoming classes at the Lakewood Senior Activity Center is also found…in the magazine.

The Connections is mailed to every home in Lakewood. If for some reason you do not receive your copy, please contact your local post office and request it be delivered. The magazines are sent bulk mail and mail carriers are responsible for delivering to residences.

Need additional copies? There is a limited quantity of extra copies available at the front desk of Lakewood City Hall, 6000 Main St SW.

