“Refugee Stories” Celebrates Hope and Resilience in Tacoma Community

Submitted by Tacoma Refugee Choir

Tacoma Refugee Choir invites you to join in an evening of music and storytelling grounded in themes of hope, heroism and compassion amidst adversity. “Refugee Stories” will feature Tacoma Refugee Choir in collaboration with local artists as they explore songs and stories surrounding refugee experiences and celebrate the invaluable contributions of refugees in the Tacoma community. This reflective, multimedia concert will be hosted at Stewart Middle School (5010 Pacific Ave, Tacoma, WA 98408) on Saturday, May 12 at 7:00 p.m. Admission is free at the door and seating will be on a first-come basis. There will be a brief talkback after the event.

After hosting two successful Community Sing-Along events, Tacoma Refugee Choir will delve deeper into conversations about experiences our refugee community members encounter and accounts of courage and resilience in meeting those experiences. The program will include several original pieces composed by refugees within the ensemble, original poetry and stories by refugee community members, music by guest artist Anthony Cole and artwork by Jonathan Hanks.

Tacoma Refugee Choir is a nonprofit music ensemble committed to the mission of building a more welcoming community through song. By creating opportunities for people to come together through music, TRC strives to create a welcoming, supportive network of refugees, immigrants and allies in the Tacoma and surrounding communities.

For more information, visit TRC’s website at www.refugeechoir.org, email info@refugeechoir.org, or call/text (253) 343-2867.